Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the activities of the seventh edition of the Maritime Defense Exhibition «NAVDEX 2023» at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center «ADNEC» .. which is held in conjunction with the International Defense Exhibition and Conference «IDEX 2023» in its 16th session.

His Highness, accompanied by Major General Staff Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, inspected a number of participating national and international naval vessels and pavilions that showcase the latest developments in the marine defense industries sector in terms of technology and systems.

His Highness exchanged conversations with the participants about their latest exhibits and their most important innovations in the field of defense and marine military industries, including advanced systems, mechanisms and parts.

His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the “NAVDEX” exhibition provides a specialized global platform for national and international companies operating in the field of maritime defense industries to display their latest technologies and services in this field, in addition to providing opportunities for partnerships between major international companies specialized in the maritime defense and security industries sector. marine.

His Highness praised the level of national participation and its distinguished presence in this year’s editions of the “NAVDEX” and “IDEX” exhibitions, wishing success to all the participants in the two exhibitions.