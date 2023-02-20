Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, the United Arab Emirates will host today and tomorrow the Global Summit of Women 2023 entitled “The Role of Women Leaders in Building Peace, social integration, and creating prosperity” organized by the World Council of Muslim Communities, in cooperation with the General Women’s Union, coinciding with the centenary of women’s obtaining the right to vote and be elected.

The summit is being held in conjunction with the growing need to create a global space for dialogue to express human solidarity, unite efforts to share views, exchange experiences and propose solutions to common challenges, such as the gender gap, domestic violence, social and economic marginalization, and address intellectual and cultural obstacles that stand in the way of empowering women. And identifying the opportunities and capabilities that women enjoy to lead society, which qualifies them to play a key role in the fields of education and community development.

Women leaders represent an element of paramount importance in supporting peace, integration and prosperity, especially in achieving balance between the sexes and empowering women in our current era. The arms of women of different races, religions and cultures in order to face challenges, enhance their contributions with wisdom in building peace, and contribute to achieving economic recovery and societal inclusion.

The Global Summit of Women 2023 is witnessing the participation of a number of prominent global women leaders, including heads of state, prime ministers, ministers, entrepreneurs and community workers, and prominent cultural and scientific figures, from more than 100 countries.

Participants and speakers discuss all issues and challenges that concern women in these critical circumstances in human history, in addition to discovering ways to build bridges of peace, achieve integration, and prosperity of nations. The “Mother of the Nation” sponsorship of the summit confirms Her Highness’s keenness and distinguished leadership in supporting Emirati women, empowering them in society, their great humanitarian role, and the position that Her Highness enjoys in international organizations and bodies. The agenda of the World Summit for Women 2023 includes the opening speech by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” and keynote speeches by women leaders on issues of sustainability and climate change.

summit sessions

Summit sessions deal with issues of sustainability, humanitarian action, and poverty alleviation, in order to take new measures to address these problems by strengthening the role of humanitarian action in confronting the spread of poverty and climate change.

The summit sessions will review examples of immortal achievements made by women in all parts of the world in the history record, to celebrate, appreciate and honor them for their great contributions to the common history of mankind.

The summit provides the opportunity for the pioneering women participants to talk about their stories and successes, and how they invest in leadership and influence to achieve a societal impact that leads to change in the fields in which they work, in addition to listening to other stories from pioneering models, who invested their successes in influential means and channels to inspire millions of other women. , and encourage them to create positive change in building peace, achieving social integration, and shaping the future and development of societies.

Great opportunity

This summit comes with the participation of a group of prominent women leaders in the world, which represents a wonderful opportunity to consolidate international cooperation to create a new reality, and a broader space for women to be pioneers and decision-makers, in line with the keenness of the wise leadership of the UAE to create an enabling environment for women, and raise public awareness about diversity. social, and peacekeeping in the world.

The daughter of the Emirates has reaped many gains within the country’s strategic priorities, by consolidating the legislative, economic, social and cultural environment supportive of activating the role of women, to continue the path of successes, the first building block of which was laid by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

Thanks to the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” Emirati women have established a record full of achievements in all vital and advanced sectors.

Continuity of achievements

Over the past years, the UAE has worked to ensure the continuity of achievements for future generations, in accordance with the best international standards in the field of women’s empowerment, and has always affirmed that women are effective leaders and change-makers with regard to addressing climate adaptation, mitigating its effects and finding solutions.

The leadership of the UAE stresses the need for women to have equal access to education and training in the skills necessary for leadership, and to contribute to the sustainable economy of the future, and they must participate in the design and implementation of climate response measures to ensure equal sharing of benefits.

The convening of the Global Summit for Women comes at a time when the UAE is adopting new strategies and more comprehensive solutions that will address the problems that hinder the progress of women, play their essential role in the process of sustainable development, and support their superior capabilities to promote peace and security in the world, and achieve the aspirations of societies. All of the well-being, prosperity and prosperity.

The UAE plays a very important role in supporting the agenda of women, peace and security, within the framework of the United Nations, especially in light of its non-permanent membership in the Security Council for the period from 2022-2023, and with vigorous cooperation between various parties, constantly seeking to emphasize the importance of the active participation of women in affairs Peace and security as a priority to contribute to building peace around the world.

big leaps

Emirati women have made great strides, going beyond the demand for rights and empowerment, to write a record full of achievements in all vital and advanced sectors in the country, and for the daughter of the Emirates to confirm the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him: “Emirati women are an essential partner in the march of Our renaissance and the progress of our society.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, President of the World Council of Muslim Communities and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Global Summit of Women, affirmed that the Council believes in the importance of the role played by women in the world, in terms of their growing roles in building peace, promoting social integration, and creating a prosperous future for generations. coming.

Al-Nuaimi said: “The patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates) summit comes as an affirmation of Her Highness’s keenness and distinguished leadership in supporting and empowering Emirati women in society, and an extension of her great humanitarian role, and the status of Her Highness that she enjoys in international organizations and bodies.”

For her part, Noura Al-Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, expressed her pride in the UAE’s hosting of the “Global Summit for Women 2023” under the title “The Role of Women Leaders in Building Peace, Social Inclusion and Creating Prosperity.”

She stressed that the summit takes place on the land of the UAE, which believed in women’s rights since the early years of its founding at the hands of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and the wise leadership, and the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, as the state followed the best international practices, standards and specifications in Supporting and empowering women in all fields, achieving over the course of half a century an inspiring model of leadership and excellence of the female element in all fields and sectors.

She said, “We are always pleased with our distinguished partnerships with all international agencies, institutions and organizations concerned with women in the world, which allowed us to host this influential event, which is held under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), who has always provided all support and support to women, and subdued all What obstacles stand in its way, and provide it with everything it needs in order to always be at the expected levels of excellence and contribute effectively to achieving peace, stability and development for its society and the world as a whole.

She added, “The Global Summit of Women came with its profound goals at an important time when the world suffers from urgent crises and challenges, with which the need for cooperation, concerted efforts, sharing ideas, unity and solidarity for the sake of humanity has become greater.”

The agenda of the Global Summit for Women 2023 includes keynotes and 12 sessions dealing with several topics.

A session entitled “Sustainability, Humanitarian Action, and Poverty Alleviation” will be held to reveal how to encourage communities to establish funds to support women to alleviate poverty, stop the effects of climate change, narrow the income gap resulting from gender differences, and exchange innovative methods or best practices. To reduce the poverty of women in developing country societies, opening new horizons to make a difference through their unique roles.

The “Women: Immortal Achievements and Inspiring Examples” session deals with examples of immortal achievements that women from all parts of the world have kept silent about in the history record to celebrate, appreciate and honor them for their great contributions to the common history of mankind.

As for the “Women Leaders in Education and Scientific Research” session, it is scheduled to discuss the dilemma posed by the pursuit of knowledge and family responsibilities for women academics, scientists and engineers.

leading faces

A number of leading women in decision-making and policy-making at the level of national policies, international organizations and administrative bodies will participate in the session on “Women Leaders in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Fields”, to learn how models like them, with their experiences and contributions, can inspire women to participate in public life, and how to become good citizens.

The session “Women in the Media and the Creative Industries” deals with the stereotypical image of women in the media.

As for the “Women in the Advanced Technology Sector and Major Trends in the World” session, it explores the role of women in five major trends in the world: the shift in global economic power, demographic shifts, accelerated urbanization, the technological revolution, climate change and resource scarcity.

As for the “Women, Fine Arts and Intangible Heritage” session, it reviews the role of fine arts in shaping public taste in different societies.

While the “Gender Balance During Major Transitions” session will be a call for a sober approach to achieve gender balance in the issue of climate change.

The dialogue in the session “The Role of Women in Promoting the Circular Economy and Sustainability” will revolve around ways that enable women to play a leading role in the circular economy locally and globally. Women leaders and experts will also present best practices for the sustainability of the circular economy.

The “Women in Political Think Tanks and Consultations” session provides an assessment of the ways in which the ideas and advice of women leaders have brought about positive changes in policies related to sustainable development and climate change.

As for the “Women and Building Soft Power Networks” session, it discusses the capabilities of women leaders in building and strengthening networks of relationships effectively.

The “Women Leaders in the Sports and Tourism Field” session will be an opportunity for a number of leading female sports personalities in the sports field to talk about their experiences.