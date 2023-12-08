Residents of Miami, Florida, age 62 and older, will be able to participate in the Senior Rental Assistance program and receive up to US$500 per month to pay your rent. To apply for this benefit, you must meet certain requirements and register before January 2, 2024.

Those who meet the eligibility criteria and are selected to participate in the Senior Rental Assistance program will receive the benefit for one year. If approved, the city will transfer the monthly allocated amount directly to the tenant. The amount of assistance may vary, but will not exceed US$500 per month.

Requirements to participate in the Rental Assistance for Seniors program



The city announced the reopening of the program. Photo: Instagram @cityofmiami

Residents 62 years of age or older who rent a home within the City of Miami limits may apply to participate in the Senior Rental Assistance program from December 1, 2023 until January 2, 2024, at 5 pm Residents of public housing or those who are part of section eight or a Sec. 202 project will not be able to participate.

Applicants must earn 50% of the area median income (AMI) or less. They will also have to be up to date on their rental payments and have an official rental contract.. “Do not send outdated rental contracts or copies of expired identification documents, as they will not be accepted,” advises the Miami government, on the page dedicated to the program.

How to Apply for Senior Rental Assistance



Paper requests They are available at Miami City Hall and at the various Commissioner’s District Offices. To participate for one of the rental supports, the applicant must present:

A completed application with signed affidavit A copy of the current rental agreement A copy of the current identification card issued by the State of Florida A copy of your most recent proof of monthly income

Assistance allocation in Miami



Submitting the application does not mean that you will be chosen to receive assistance. After closing the application reception period, the institution will validate the applications to check if they meet the requirements. Those that do so will be separated by district.

“Each District will hold an independent computer draw to establish a numerical system for processing applications,” the site explains. “This program is operated based on available funds and will be closed at the discretion of the City of Miami,” he clarifies.