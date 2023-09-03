Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, President of the Emirates Falconers Club, appreciated the great interest that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, attaches to heritage and traditional sports, and his permanent directives to preserve the pillars of the cultural heritage. And enhance its role in preserving the environment and sustainable hunting.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE was and still is at the forefront of countries that work by various means to preserve its rich heritage and values, which is respected and appreciated by the whole world, in addition to its direct contribution to protecting the common human heritage between nations and peoples.

This came during his visit, yesterday, to the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Abu Dhabi 2023) in its 20th session, which is being sponsored by him from September 2 to 8 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, and organized by the Emirates Falconers Club.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of the Festivals Management Committee and Cultural and Heritage Programs, and His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting Exhibition, His Excellency Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and a number of senior officials.

Emirates Heritage

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted the interest of the exhibition in environmental issues, preserving wildlife, raising awareness of sustainable hunting methods, and the sports of falconry and saluki dogs, appreciating the role of the various institutions involved in preserving the heritage of the Emirates, and the interest in motivating the public to participate in protecting birds and animals. Endangered.

His Highness explained that the exhibition has become a distinguished cultural, heritage and economic festival, through which ideas, experiences and experiences are exchanged, and it has become a meeting place for heritage and desert lovers, hunting enthusiasts, horseback riding, poets, camel lovers, boiling, and those interested in preserving nature. He said that its current session is being held in conjunction with the Year of Sustainability announced by His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the great organizational efforts that were made to ensure a fruitful participation for all exhibitors and visitors alike, noting the multiplicity and diversity of participation and the expansion of the exhibition space in this session, which includes local, regional and international exhibitors. He expressed his happiness that the exhibition is aimed at audiences of all ages, with attractive activities for young people to urge them to visit and learn about an important aspect of the lives of parents and grandparents with regard to the practice of hunting and equestrian, due to its distinctive cultural, social and environmental aspects. His Highness noted the great support provided by the sponsors, supporters and partners to make the exhibition a success, and to enhance the participation of government and official institutions, and their contribution to preserving heritage and highlighting it globally.

modern techniques

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan had started his visit to the exhibition by inspecting a number of pavilions and participating local and foreign companies that display the latest developments and modern technologies used in hunting and equestrian, especially the pavilions that include rare pictures of hunting and equestrian hobbies. During his tour of the exhibition pavilions, His Highness listened to the opinions of the participants, who affirmed their keenness to participate annually in the exhibition due to the good international reputation it has achieved in the world, which made it attract thousands of visitors who love hunting and equestrian sports in the countries of the region.

sustainable technology

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s tour of the exhibition included the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi pavilion, which allows visitors to view a large informational and entertainment LED panel displaying the authority’s achievements and initiatives over the past 12 months, and its influential role in mitigating climate change and the sustainable technology it uses in its operations. His Highness visited the pavilions of the Emirates Equine Association, the Department of Heritage and Craft Industries at the General Women’s Union, the Abu Dhabi Police Knights, the Archives and the National Library, the International Fund for Houbara Preservation, and the Emirates Falconers Club.

National Guard Command

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stopped at the National Guard leadership pavilion, and listened to the nature of their participation from those in charge of the pavilion, which comes out of keenness to introduce the new identity of the National Guard, support specialized national exhibitions, and introduce the vision and mission of the Guard, its role in society, and its strategic goals. and security.

Fishing equipment

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan also visited the pavilions of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, the Abu Dhabi Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs Management Committee, the Emirates Heritage Club, the Arts and Crafts Sector, and the Al-Ghadeer Project for Emirati Crafts, which during its current participation presents a number of craft courses and workshops targeting young people . In the sector of weapons and hunting and shooting equipment, His Highness inspected the pavilions of the “Caracal” arms company, the “MP3” company, the “International Golden Group” and “Baynouna for trading in military and hunting equipment.”