In China, teenagers will now have an hour limit on smartphone use | Photo: Unsplash

This Saturday (2) began a legal process in China whose aim is to combat young people’s addiction to smartphones and apps. The regulation, which was open for debate with the public and is now moving towards becoming official, provides that minors under 18 can only use their mobile phones for a maximum of two hours a day. For children, depending on the age group, the usage limit can reach 40 minutes a day.

The guideline must be implemented in partnership with smartphone and application manufacturers, which must already reach the market with a “mode for minors” installed. Another restriction is that young people will be prohibited from accessing devices between 10 pm and 6 am. According to the Cyberspace Administration of China, it will be up to parents to make this control and even reduce the time of use of cell phones if they deem it necessary.

The Chinese regulatory body has also established something called “content security”. According to the agency, this control aims to protect adolescents from accessing information identified as illegal or harmful to physical and mental health, “ensuring that the contents observe socialist values ​​and help children to cultivate good morals”.

The proposal to restrict smartphone use among young people follows a series of measures implemented by China to tighten government control over cyberspace. In 2019, the government limited the time for those under 18 to play video games, in a rule called “youth mode”.

The initial instruction was that teens could have 90 minutes a day for online gaming during the week. But what was already restricted just got worse. In 2021, the rules were tightened to a maximum of one hour per day to play, with the only days allowed being Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.