His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, affirmed that the initiatives undertaken by benefactors and benefactors in the country reinforce the wise leadership’s approach in sustaining giving and consolidating the values of giving, righteousness and benevolence rooted in the souls of the sons of the Emirates who have drawn from the blessing of their fathers. And the grandparents and graduated from the school of Raed Al-Ataa, the late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul in peace.”
His Highness said that the state, under the generous directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, have taken an approach. Distinguished and unique style in promoting aspects of charitable and humanitarian work.
This came during His Highness’s reception at the Palm Palace, a number of senior benefactors, donors and volunteers, along with the Board of Directors of the Red Crescent Authority and the employees of the Authority.
The reception was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs Affairs Office, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan. Al Nahyan, Director of the Special Patrols Department and General Supervisor of Police Heritage in Abu Dhabi Police, Sheikh Hazza bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors The Red Crescent Authority, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Khadim Abdullah Al Darei, Advisor at the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Nasser Muhammad Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary General of the Authority Emirates Red Crescent and a number of senior officials.
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged with the attendees congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, and prayed to God Almighty to return this occasion to the leadership and people of the UAE with goodness, blessings, and more prosperity and prosperity.
During the meeting, His Highness affirmed that the door of charity is a wide door and has no borders, and that the benefactors in the UAE are many, praise be to God, and our wise leadership, headed by His Highness the President of the State and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, are our role models in this field and the best example in giving and giving, both within the state Or outside it, and they are constantly keen to follow all the needs and requirements of citizens in order to provide them with a decent life.
His Highness said that the people of the Emirates were and still are as they think well of them, as they play an active role in embodying the lofty goals and principles that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority seeks to establish on the ground, through its programs and activities extended to every needy person within the country and to all peoples who suffer from the brunt of circumstances.
His Highness added, “As we commend their sincere humanitarian efforts, we assure them of our pride in their generous initiatives and noble humanitarian stances. They are undoubtedly the true asset for the future of our national body during its journey in the arenas of giving and giving.”
His Highness said that the contributions of benefactors and their charitable giving are in safe hands and reach the needy in all parts of the world, as the Emirates Red Crescent Authority has long experience in this field in terms of delivering aid to those who deserve it, regardless of circumstances, places and distances.
During the meeting, His Highness spoke about the importance of providing other assistance, which covers the health and medical fields, and which can be provided in cooperation with international organizations, such as various vaccinations, in order to help countries and regions that are going through poor health conditions during which they suffer from epidemics and diseases, in order to protect women and children most affected by these diseases.
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “We have experience in the Emirates Red Crescent in this field, represented by the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, to vaccinate 10 million people suffering from various diseases around the world, which is a small amount compared to the number of patients who benefited from the vaccine. These vaccinations aim to establish healthy societies whose members do not suffer from any epidemics or diseases and do not affect their developmental, social and economic path.
His Highness the President of the Red Crescent affirmed that “the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, taught us a lot in the field of voluntary work and helping others. Volunteerism is a national duty, a moral and societal obligation, and a human right to solidarity and communication with one’s fellow man in any place and time.” It is a field of giving and giving in it that is wide and varied.” His Highness called on the bodies responsible for volunteering and volunteers to activate the fields of voluntary work by government and private agencies. His Highness noted the importance of sharing some jobs and professions in this important field.
His Highness said that the volunteers play an effective humanitarian role in embodying the lofty goals and principles that the authority seeks to achieve on the ground, through its programs and activities extended to every person in need within the country and to all peoples who suffer from the brunt of circumstances. His Highness stressed that the volunteers were inspired by the ideas and principles of our wise leadership, followed its path, followed its traces, and drew from its inexhaustible human resource. This was the unlimited giving, and their achievements that resonated well locally, regionally and internationally.
At the end of the reception, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the wise leadership’s keenness to follow up on all efforts and the role played by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the initiatives of benefactors, philanthropists and volunteers in the country and supporters of its humanitarian and charitable tendencies.
