Al Dhafra (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, witnessed the eighteenth collective wedding that was held yesterday in Al Dhafra Fort, in which 188 young people from the country participated, coinciding with the country’s celebrations of the 51st Union Day.

The wedding, which was held under the auspices of His Highness, was organized by the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, with the support of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC”, and was witnessed by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qasimi, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

The wedding was also attended by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, His Excellency Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Police. Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Rashid Abdullah Al Balushi, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development, Mohammed Rashid Al Hameli, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Issa Hamad Bushahab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Nasser Muhammad Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Obaid Khalfan Al Ghoul Al Salami, Khalfan Rashid Al Naili Al Shamsi and Suhail Nakhaira Al Afari, members of the Federal National Council, and Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Director of the Citizens and Community Affairs Office In the Presidential Court, Muhammad Ali Al Mansouri, Director General of Al Dhafra Municipality, Colonel Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of Al Dhafra Region Police, Hamad Khamis Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Al Dhafra Hospitals, and a number of senior officials, dignitaries and Eyewitnesses of the Al Dhafra region and the families and relatives of the grooms.

The celebration began with the arrival of the sponsor of the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Al Dhafra Fort, where he was received by a number of senior officials and dignitaries of the Al Dhafra region, who welcomed the participation of His Highness in their joys.

The ceremony included a video presentation entitled “The Land of the Emirates”, after which the children of the nation performed a song titled “Baynouna”, while the Harbiya Band presented a song titled “God has blessed us with a sheikh” in conjunction with distinguished performances by the Emirates Knights of the Air Show.

Then the grooms shook hands with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who congratulated them and blessed them on this occasion, and wished them a happy married life, filled with love, affection and intimacy, and the formation of a happy family that would be a good nucleus for the UAE society.

The poet Mubarak Al-Mansoori recited a patriotic poem in celebration of this occasion, in which he sang the love of the homeland and the wise leadership of the state, and praised the achievements made under the union. After that, the Al-Ayyala band performed a number of traditional performances, and at the end of the ceremony, memorial photos were taken for His Highness, the sponsor of the ceremony, with the grooms.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to Supporting such community initiatives that are in the interest of the nation and help them build new families that enjoy family stability and social cohesion.

His Highness said: “Collective weddings in the UAE play a major role in promoting the values ​​of cooperation and harmony among young people, preserving authentic Arab customs and traditions, and helping them with family stability and building happy families away from the costs of marriage.”

His Highness added, “The organization of mass weddings in the Al Dhafra region, in conjunction with our celebrations of the 51st Union Day, is an affirmation of the importance of pushing the youth march towards a bright tomorrow and taking good care of them as the building block and pillar of the future, and an effective social element,” indicating that collective weddings contributed to Reducing the burdens and costs on young people, and marrying off many of the people of the region who, over the past years, have formed happy and stable Emirati families.

His Highness congratulated the grooms, their families, and their families on this occasion, and urged them on the importance of strengthening family and social ties, and preserving the authentic Emirati customs and values, because the family plays a major role in building society, consolidating its foundations and cohesion, and wishing them a happy and peaceful life.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised ADNOC’s support for the initiative of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region to organize such group weddings.

His Highness thanked those in charge of the collective wedding and the members of the organizing committee for their efforts, which contributed to the success of the ceremony and drawing joy and happiness in the hearts of those present.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on his official Twitter account yesterday: “We witnessed in Al Dhafra Fort, in conjunction with our country’s celebrations of the 51st Union Day, the collective wedding of 188 grooms from the country, collective weddings are pioneering national initiatives that promote values ​​and traditions Authentic in our society, we congratulate the newlyweds and ask God for them to have a happy married life and to build interdependent and stable families.

For their part, the grooms expressed their happiness with the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, for the collective wedding, which comes as an expression of the keenness of our wise leadership to provide all forms of support for holding collective weddings, and its directives to harness the various capabilities of those wishing to marry sons of the country. To facilitate them and support their social life away from the burdens and costs of weddings, and for the benefit of them and their benevolent country.