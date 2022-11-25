Paris (agencies)

France intends to impose stricter border measures on passengers arriving from the United Kingdom.

The new European Union Border Control System (EES) will come into force next May.

Britain’s exit from the European Union “Brexit” ended the freedom of movement between France and the United Kingdom in 2020.

The countries of the “Schengen” region will start implementing the “EES” system, starting in May 2023, with the aim of registering entry and exit from outside the European Union, and tightening control mechanisms.

An EU survey published on November 16 showed that France intends to take stricter measures at its borders for visitors from the United Kingdom.

Special points will be set up to record passenger data at airports under the supervision of border guards.

Border guards will also use portable tablets at land and sea checkpoints to record passengers while they are sitting in their cars.

Pilot tests of this new system will be conducted this month.