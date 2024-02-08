His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, this evening crowned the winners of the Al Dhafra “20 Camel” races for the local and Al Majahim races with the “Katara” symbol, at the conclusion of the competitions and activities of the Al Dhafra Festival in its seventeenth session within the camel auction season in Abu Dhabi, which was held under the patronage of His Excellency His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region.

The results resulted in Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan winning first place in the Al Dhafra round for local teams, while Sari Baloch Barak Al Mazrouei won first place in the Al Dhafra round for Al Majahim.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support all heritage events, including the Al Dhafra Festival, and to consolidate the culture of heritage festivals, which are an important means of educating generations, preserving heritage, and preserving authentic customs and traditions. Which is considered a cultural and humanitarian asset for the Emirates to the world.

His Highness congratulated the winners of the Al Dhafra Local and Al Majahim races in the current edition of the festival and wished them success in promoting the heritage process and preserving purebred camel breeds. His Highness praised the participation of the people of the Emirates and the Arab Gulf countries in this distinguished event and their keenness to teach their children and grandchildren this authentic heritage heritage.



His Highness thanked the Supreme Organizing Committee of the festival, all partners, supporters, judging committees and working committees, for their great efforts to bring the festival to an integrated manner, to make it appear at this high level, to consolidate its activities, and to bring it to this degree of development, renewal and excellence.

For their part, the winners expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and their thanks and appreciation for His Highness’s support in preserving the heritage, which had a great impact on the success of the festival, praising the support of the wise leadership for the festival, which has become one of the most successful heritage events in the region.

The coronation ceremony was attended by His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Nasser Muhammad Matar Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and a number of senior officials, notables from the Al Dhafra Region, and major camel owners.