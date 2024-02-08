After long moments spent terrorizing passers-by in the street, Pasquale Pinto took his own life, probably by poisoning himself

Moments of pure terror this morning in Naples, in the San Giovanni a Teduccio neighborhood, where unfortunately yet another family tragedy occurred. The 55-year-old completed it Pasquale Pinto, security guard, who after killing his wife went into a rage, looking out the window and starting shooting towards the street. In particular against the police officers who intervened on the scene. Shortly afterwards he also died.

The inhabitants of the neighborhood of San Giovanni a Teduccio of Naples, in the early hours of this morning they experienced moments of pure terror, seeing a man, one of their neighbors, look out of the window of his house brandishing a gun and shooting towards the street.

The man in question turned out to be Pasquale Pinto, a 55 year old security guard, well known and respected in the area. Seeing him in those conditions, transformed, passers-by immediately alerted the authorities. Police officers arrived on the scene within minutes, including those from the UOPI (First Response Operational Units).

Upon the arrival of the Pinto agents he had already killed his wifethe 45-year-old of Polish origins Eva Kaminska, with one or more stab wounds to the throat.

Those who knew him best tried to make him give up convince him to throw the gun away and allow the police to enter the house, but he rudely rejected all their attempts, threatening to shoot them too.

After a long mediation, suddenly no response came from the man. So he agents they approached the entrance and, forcing the door, they are entered the apartment in via Raffaele Testa. When they entered they found the couple on the ground, both lifeless.

It is still not clear how Pasquale Pinto took his life, but there is talk of poisoning.

Lino, as those who knew him called him, had three children with Eva, who fortunately were not at home at the time of the tragedy. The largest, a 18 year old boy, was on a school trip. While the other two, a 16 year old and a 14 year old they were at school.