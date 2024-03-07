Dubai (Etihad)

His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the Football Association, affirmed that National Sports Day is an event that enhances community unity, cohesion and harmony, develops community sports, and increases the interconnectedness of generations and families, because this sporting event stimulates giving and love, encourages sportsmanship, and creates an atmosphere of joy and happiness. .

His Excellency said: “The wise leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, supports sports and athletes, encourages society to practice sports in all its forms, and provides them with an appropriate environment to perform various events.”

His Excellency the President of the Football Association pointed out that the Sports Day initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, creates an important culture that enhances public health, stressing that this initiative makes sports an influential force that stimulates energy. Positivity in society, and supports the tremendous development achieved by the UAE in all fields.

He said, “The Emirates will remain a suitable place for practicing sports of all kinds. The Emirates always brings us together in goodness and love, because it creates hope and intensifies resolve. It is a safe oasis for coexistence and tolerance, and it is the capital of sports with all its games and competitions.”