The Amazon offers today allow us to buy One Piece Odyssey in PS5 version. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 71%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €69.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
One Piece Odyssey
One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based role-playing game, probably not the best ever in the genre, but in our opinion it is “among the best One Piece games ever made”. This is a project “full of love for the Oda saga and his fans” that we cannot help but recommend.
In this adventure we will have to explore a new island and put it back together Luffy's crewtaking advantage of their abilities to continue the adventures, with a canonical story in the saga.
#Piece #Odyssey #PS5 #version #huge #discount #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply