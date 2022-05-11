His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, honored, yesterday, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the programmers and trainers who won the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative challenge, whose total prizes amount to one million and 350 A thousand dollars during the closing ceremony of the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative, confirming Dubai’s leadership as a main center for incubating and encouraging Arab creators.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We congratulate the Syrian youth, Mahmoud Shahoud, for winning the one million dollar prize for the Habit 360 project. A well-deserved victory for an Arab innovator, of whom we are proud of and his achievement, and we congratulate all the winners and participants in the One Million Arab Coders initiative, who succeeded in employing the cognitive language of the era in developing pioneering projects that will contribute to achieving a qualitative leap in their societies.”

His Highness stressed that «the initiative provided the opportunity for one million Arabs to enter the digital world, and fulfilled the dreams of tens of thousands of Arab programmers around the world. Its outcomes and successes will be the basis for many future Arab achievements in the world of technology and programming.”

His Highness added that “the initiative of one million Arab programmers opened the way for Arab youth towards endless horizons of innovation and creativity in the field of advanced technology to put the Arab world on the map of excellence and achievement.”

His Highness emphasized that the initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2017, succeeded in being a gateway for many Arab youth to cross into a new stage in which they employ the programming skills they acquired in realizing their dreams. and their aspirations.

His Highness said: “We look forward to our Arab programmers continuing their pioneering innovations and doubling their achievements. We expect their names and future achievements to light up the global sky.”

His Highness also stressed that “Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for the future of the region is based on supporting investment in the Arab human being… and the programming language is one of the pillars of the knowledge economy and a major bridge to a future in which the supreme word will be given to those who possess scientific excellence.”

The Syrian software engineer, Mahmoud Shahoud, aged 33, succeeded in winning the title of “Best Arab Programmer” and the one million dollar prize for challenging the One Million Arab Coders initiative for the “Habit 360” project, which enables people to build new habits in their lives, follow their achievements and motivate their feelings. The application provides its services to more than 200 thousand users around the world.

The owners of the five best projects in the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative challenge also received prizes of $50,000 each.

The list of the five best projects in the challenge included the “Muaahal” program, developed by the Egyptian programmer Mohamed Al-Iskandarani, which is a simplified educational application to qualify individuals in all fields and help companies to recruit talented people.

Egyptian Iman Wagdy also managed to reach the final list through the 3lfraza app to deliver fresh food prepared by home women.

Iraqi Ammar Salem, a university professor at the College of Architecture at the University of Baghdad, joined the list of distinguished programmers after developing the Qeraaty Alnateqa program, a project that aims to design a new sign language with a program to convert those signs into letters and spoken words.

Al-Masry, Andrew Makram, developed the “Najeeb” program, with the aim of facilitating and standardizing the process of submitting and marking exams.

The Egyptian engineer Hassan Mohamed has also developed a translated chat program that allows the user to speak with others in their native languages, and translate the conversation instantly, and it is available in more than 36 languages.

During the ceremony, the four best trainers in the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative were honored with a prize of $25,000 each, in recognition of their outstanding efforts in empowering the initiative’s affiliates with the necessary skills, providing them with advice and helping them to employ programming expertise in developing projects based on the use of future technology. The list of winning coaches included Abdelmoumen Boumalia, from Algeria, and Rasha Bahbouh, from Syria, in addition to Mustafa Abdel Fattah and Abu Bakr Farouk from Egypt.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the “One Million Arab Coders” challenge in July last year with the aim of honoring the achievements of Arab talents in the field of programming, and providing the opportunity for graduates of the initiative to showcase their innovative projects that they developed Using the programming skills and experience they gained during their participation in the initiative.

The challenge witnessed the participation of 257 projects submitted by the initiative’s graduates from 50 countries around the world in various sectors related to programming, technology and entrepreneurship in various fields of programming, technology, entrepreneurship and its applications in the areas of developing websites and mobile applications. The best of them were selected according to a set of main criteria, including the idea of ​​the project, The quality of innovation, and ease of use, to qualify for the final stage to compete for the million dollar prize.

Judgement comity

The jury for the final stage of the “One Million Arab Coders” challenge included the Chairman of Wamda Capital, Fadi Ghandour, the Managing Director of Accenture Middle East, Bashar Kilani, the Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology, Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, and Vice President of “Accenture” Amazon” in the Middle East, Ronaldo Mouchawar.

The “One Million Arab Coders” initiative, which is supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation, witnessed the participation of 1,058,265 people from around the world virtually, in millions of hours of study and work, and tens of thousands of training workshops.

Since its launch, 1,500 “Nano Degree” certificates have been awarded to distinguished participants and promising talents.

More than 3,600 certified trainers from around the world participated in the initiative, the first of its kind in the region and the world.

The “One Million Arab Coders” initiative, which is organized under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims mainly to teach programming and develop technological skills for one million Arab people and enable them to launch quality projects and programs that serve Arab societies using the sciences and skills gained from the initiative.

The initiative embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of the importance of empowering Arab youth with future tools to serve humanity and build a brighter future for the Arab world, which reflects the UAE’s continuous efforts to make a positive impact on human civilization.

initiative for the world

The “One Million Arab Coders” initiative succeeded in presenting to the world a pioneering model in enabling programming skills that was adopted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan by launching the “One Million Jordanian Coders” initiative in May 2019 with the aim of making Jordan one of the most advanced countries in the world in the field of programming, by providing the necessary training for young people. Enable them to keep pace with the rapid development in computer science and its software, and allow them to obtain job opportunities that enable them to employ their skills and participate in the development of the digital economy.

The “One Million Uzbek Coders” initiative was announced in partnership between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, in November 2019, with the aim of providing an opportunity for Uzbek youth to acquire programming skills, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, to contribute to the development of innovative technology-based solutions and services.

Capacity Building Partnerships

The “One Million Arab Coders” initiative has succeeded in achieving its goals with the support of the “Hussein Sajwani – DAMAC Charitable Foundation”, which focuses on supporting learning opportunities and developing skills to stimulate profitable social and economic participation, and empower communities in the Arab world to achieve a sustainable future.

The Udacity digital educational platform also provided its support by providing educational content and training in skills necessary for future jobs.

The initiative’s partners list included many global technology companies, including Microsoft, Facebook, Oracle, Careem and others.

