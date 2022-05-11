I follow with admiration and appreciation the great role played by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority in the various vital fields it undertakes to ensure the food that reaches us, whether from farms or farms to grocery stores and restaurants.

Every step in which the “National Authority” closes a violating food establishment and makes its name public is met with understanding and appreciation by public opinion, because it confirms the extent of firmness and determination on its part in confronting those violating establishments and their practices that represent a “danger to public health.”

The authority is keen to show the utmost transparency by publishing the names of those violating parties, the type of violations and violations and their license number, and that the administrative closure decision came as a result of its failure to implement “food safety requirements, and the failure to implement effective programs to combat pests, insects and rodents, in addition to monitoring unhealthy practices related to the cleanliness of the food facility,” and that the closure came after “the successive inspection of the facility that did not respond to the inspectors’ observations related to food health and safety requirements,” and stresses that “the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violation conditions are corrected, and the facility meets all requirements necessary to ensure health and safety. food.”

With every closure and violation, the authority is keen to remind the public of its duties and responsibilities to report “any violations that are monitored in any food establishment or when there is doubt about the contents of the food by calling the toll-free number of the Abu Dhabi government so that the authority’s inspectors can take the necessary action.”

Public interaction and awareness are required to succeed and enhance “food safety” efforts, at a time when some suppliers and owners of food establishments are reluctant to adhere to the required requirements, due to the lack of awareness of the simplest rules of well-known health practices, which causes some negative behaviors in our societies.

A few days ago, I saw a pick-up truck supplying fish to a small Asian restaurant on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street. The vehicle lacked the required specifications for transporting fish and meat, as it was not refrigerated despite the high temperatures at that time of the day, and the seller or buyer did not look the slightest Features of concern about fish damage and what this means about the possibility of poisoning its reach, as if it is normal and normal. This is just a picture of dozens of unhealthy practices that lack awareness and responsibility more than just a violation.