His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, affirmed that Dubai harnesses all its capabilities to develop the agricultural sector, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the UAE. The Council of Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to enhance local production in the vital agricultural sectors, as an essential pillar in sustainable development, in a way that establishes the quality of life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness said: “Local agricultural products are a priority in our strategy, due to their ability to meet the needs of consumers and contribute to enhancing self-sufficiency in food.” His Highness affirmed his firm confidence in the efforts of the people of the country in various fields, including the agricultural field, through the ideas and projects they provide to increase The productivity of the agricultural sector and the expansion of food production locally.

This came during His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s briefing on the developments of the Farmers’ Market initiative, which is being implemented by Dubai Municipality for the second year in a row in the Palm Garden in Dubai, and with the follow-up of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with a group of local farmers participating in the farmers’ market initiative, appreciating their efforts in upgrading their farms, their experiences in the local agricultural sector in Dubai and their various productions that contribute to enhancing self-sufficiency, calling on them to continue to upgrade. Agricultural production and application of best agricultural practices in order to reach distinguished local agricultural production.

fruitful harvest

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today I was briefed on the developments of the Farmers’ Market initiative. A fruitful harvest and results that enhance the importance of initiatives aimed at supporting small business owners and local agriculture within the Emirate of Dubai. We appreciate the efforts made in providing support opportunities for farmers.” Emiratis to display their agricultural products in one market, as it reflects the growing capabilities of the local agricultural sector in the emirate, which enhances self-sufficiency in food.

The Farmers Market initiative aims to bring together local farmers in one place, through a free social and investment agricultural platform, to display and sell their agricultural and organic products.

High quality products

His Highness was briefed on the highlights of the new season of the Farmers’ Market initiative, after the success it achieved last year. His Highness spoke with a group of farmers participating in the market, and learned from them about the most important developments in the fields of agriculture and local food production, and what they offer of their various products and crops.

Various initiatives

In turn, Dawoud Al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, appreciated the wise leadership’s keenness to support local agricultural production, enhance the sustainability of the agricultural sector, and contribute to increasing the market share of local products through various initiatives that are all in the interest of local farmers.

He stressed that the farmers’ market initiative comes within the framework of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to increase commercial opportunities for workers in the agricultural sector, raise awareness of local agricultural diversity, and gather farmers in one place to sell agricultural, organic and local products.

He pointed out that the Dubai Municipality was keen to provide all facilities to the citizen farmers participating in the farmers’ market initiative, as it provided them with a free platform and logistical support such as marketing their products, as well as involving the owners of home projects in the initiative, stressing Dubai Municipality’s keenness to sustain the development of its services and provide the best for individuals. community, which reflects positively on enhancing their happiness and satisfaction.

Local product support

It is noteworthy that the second season of the Farmers’ Market initiative was launched by Dubai Municipality on November 19 and will continue until March 11, 2023 in the Palm Garden in Dubai, where the market’s doors are opened to the public on Saturdays every week between 5 and 8 pm.

