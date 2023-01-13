Yesterday the nominees for The Best award were known, in which the best player of the year is awarded. Messi is one of the favorites, which clashes a lot with the nominees for the Ballon d’Or, since the Argentine was not even on the final list of candidates. Both awards identify the best player in the world, but they have several subtle differences that we are going to analyze.
The award is recognized by FIFA, but it is delivered by the prestigious magazine France Football, and the jury is made up of a journalist from each country. This trophy was previously only awarded to European players, but now the best is recognized regardless of his nationality.
The Best award is granted entirely by FIFA, the world’s highest soccer body, and the jury is made up of the captains and coaches of all the world’s teams. This is one of the main differences with respect to the Ballon d’Or, since the other award is given by journalists, while here the jury is made up of professional colleagues.
The Ballon d’Or for a year, rewards the best player of the season, the last winner was Karim Benzema, who took it after his good campaign in 2021/2022.
The Best award also recognizes the best player but in this case the one who has performed best in a certain year, and the 2022 award has not yet been delivered. The last winner was Robert Lewandowski, chosen the best footballer in 2021 for being the top European scorer. This would be another big difference with respect to the Ballon d’Or, because for example, in this year that there has been a World Cup at the end of the year, in which Benzema has not participated, the result could be different.
The Ballon d’Or gala is usually held in the months of October, which is why performance in the last months of the year is not taken into account.
The Best award is given at the end of the year. The current award will be delivered on February 27.
According to FIFA, while The Best is awarded according to performance and general behavior on and off the field, the Ballon d’Or is awarded for individual and collective performances, talent and fair play, and the player’s career.
