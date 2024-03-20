The Peruvian version of the successful Chilean production 'Pituca sin Lucas' is currently in the recording process. It will premiere as soon as the series ends'Dad in trouble, starring Juan Carlos Rey de Castro and Luciana Blomberg, in the month of April. However, Latina has released a promotional trailer for the new series that has generated great intrigue among viewers, since it seems to be a story similar to that of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', in which the protagonists come from different social classes and They hate each other initially, but love ends up prevailing between them.

The actors who will be involved in the series have not yet been revealed by Latina. However, the influencer Ric La Torre used his social networks to filter the possible cast that will be present in 'Pituca sin Lucas', and there are already several surprises.

Who would be the two actors who would star in the Peruvian version of 'Pituca sin Lucas'?

The influencer Ric La Torre used his official account TikTok to reveal the name of the Peruvian figures that will be present in the novel 'Pituca sin Lucas'. According to him, the two protagonists will be Emilia Drago and Jorge Aravena. The first mentioned, 35 years old, is known for her role as Carlos Alcántara's girlfriend and wife in the film 'Asu Mare', in addition to her roles in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' and 'Amor de Madre'. , among other productions.

In the case of Aravena, he is a 54-year-old Peruvian actor whose career has developed mainly abroad, in well-known series such as 'La rosa de Guadalupe' and 'Como dice el saying'. In addition, he has acted in countless Mexican soap operas, two of which stand out: 'Girasoles para Lucía' and 'Las dos caras de Ana', in which he shared the leading role with Gianella Neyra. He has spent much of his career in the United States and Mexico.

What other Peruvian actors make up the cast of 'Pituca sin Lucas'?

Ric La Torre reported that the 17-year-old actress, Francisca Aronsson, will be one of the members of 'Pituca sin Lucas'. Despite her youth, she has participated in several national América TV productions such as 'Mis tres Marías', 'Ven baila quinceañera' and 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'.

Another of the figures he mentioned on his list is the actor and singer Diego Villarán, 23 years old. In addition, he noted that two of the actors who regularly appear in 'Daddy in Trouble', Jano Baca and Paulina Bazán (Elvis Tangoa and Stephanie Quiroz in the series), will also be present.

The young actress Francisca Aronsson would be part of the cast of 'Pituca sin Lucas'. Photo: Instagram Aronsson.

What is the novel 'Pituca without Lucas' about?

The Chilean production 'Pituca sin Lucas' was broadcast from October 13, 2014 to May 25, 2015 on the Mega network, and achieved high ratings. It presented the life of a woman who is abandoned by her wealthy husband and now she will be forced to live in a humble neighborhood along with her three daughters and her mother, a classist lady.

This will lead him to face a new economic reality, since he will have nowhere to go. “From wearing designer clothes to asking the lady for credit,” is heard in Latina's promotional video. However, her heart will beat again thanks to a fish and seafood seller, although at first they do not get along due to their Different social classes.

When is the release date of 'Pituca sin Lucas' on Latina?

Latina has not confirmed the exact release date of 'Pituca sin Lucas'. It is only known that it will be broadcast once the series 'Dad in Trouble' ends, so it is presumed that it will be in the month of April.

