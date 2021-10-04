His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (33) of 2021 regarding the formation of the “Digital Transformation Leadership Committee for the Emirate of Dubai”, with the aim of unifying the efforts made in Dubai to implement the digital transformation plan according to the approved priorities. .

The decision comes to ensure the integration of roles between the relevant government agencies, and to provide the necessary support to facilitate the digital transformation process, and to support the vision of the transformation of the Emirate of Dubai into an integrated digital society.

The decision stipulated the formation of the “Digital Transformation Leadership Committee for the Emirate of Dubai”, headed by the Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, and the membership of representatives from: the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, the Department of Finance, the Roads and Transport Authority, the General Command of Dubai Police, the Dubai Health Authority, and the Dubai Municipality Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Department of Economic Development, the Dubai Customs Department, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, the Department of Land and Property, and Dubai Courts, provided that representatives of government agencies that are members of the committee are named by their officials in coordination with the Dubai Authority. digital.

The terms of reference of the new committee, in accordance with the resolution, include: expressing an opinion on the digital transformation plan prepared by the Dubai Digital Authority, developing plans and various scenarios to ensure the alignment of the digital plans of government agencies with that plan, as well as expressing an opinion on the general strategy, policies, initiatives, programs and plans related to digital transformation, and ensuring that These plans go according to the set plans, are in line with government priorities and directions, and achieve the objectives approved for them in this regard.

The committee is responsible for following up on the completion of the digital transformation plan, monitoring the stages of progress and achievement, issuing the necessary directives regarding the challenges that may face the completion of this plan in all its stages, proposing the necessary legislation and policies to regulate digital transformation processes, and submitting them to the competent authorities in the Emirate of Dubai to take the necessary measures in this regard, and to organize the process of digital transformation. Coordination between government agencies and integration of roles among them, providing the necessary support to achieve digital transformation, and working to unify various government platforms and services, in order to support digital transformation.

The tasks of the committee also include: proposing the necessary indicators to measure the performance of government agencies in implementing the digital transformation plan, reviewing the results of these indicators, and directing the necessary measures and solutions to support and raise the efficiency and effectiveness of their implementation, as well as proposing policies and procedures for cybersecurity governance in areas related to The relationship with digital transformation, and the formation of advisory and sub-committees and work teams, to assist them in performing their tasks, according to decisions issued by the Chairman of the Digital Transformation Leadership Committee of the Emirate of Dubai in this regard, provided that these decisions include defining the tasks and powers of these committees and work teams and their work mechanism, and any other issues related to them. .

The resolution obligated all government agencies and other entities related to digital transformation in the Emirate of Dubai to cooperate fully with the committee, advisory committees, sub-committees and their work teams, and to provide the data, information, statistics and documents they request, which they deem necessary to enable them to perform the tasks entrusted to them under the provisions of this resolution.

The Chairman of the Dubai Digital Transformation Leadership Committee issues the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this resolution, and it will be implemented from the date of its issuance, and it will be published in the Official Gazette.

• The decision ensures the integration of roles between government agencies and supports the vision of Dubai’s transformation into an integrated digital society.

Specialties

The functions of the Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee include:

Expressing an opinion on the digital transformation plan.

– Develop plans and scenarios to ensure the alignment of the digital plans of government agencies.

Expressing an opinion on the general strategy and policies related to digital transformation.

– Follow up on the completion of the digital transformation plan, and monitor the stages of progress and achievement.

– Suggesting the necessary legislation and policies to regulate the digital transformation processes.

Organizing the coordination process between government agencies and the integration of roles among them.

– Work to unify the various government platforms and services to support digital transformation.

Proposing the necessary indicators to measure the performance of government agencies in implementing the digital transformation plan.

Proposing policies and procedures for cyber security governance.







Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

