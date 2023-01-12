Dubai (Union)
The Department of Research and Studies at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage participated in the meetings of the 35th session of the General Secretariat of the Documentation and Studies Centers of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which was held in the Emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.
During the meeting, which was held yesterday in the residence of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi, they discussed the comprehensive strategic plan that was developed for the General Secretariat and what it includes of initiatives, projects, ways and a clear structure for its sustainability.
The participation of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage came as one of the most prominent members of the General Secretariat, and an accredited and reliable source and reference for preserving and disseminating the national heritage in the United Arab Emirates. The center preserves the memory of the United Arab Emirates.
Regarding this participation, Fatima bin Hariz, Director of the Research and Studies Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, said: The center’s membership in the General Secretariat of Documentation and Studies Centers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries has been since 2014, and we are keen to participate periodically in the meetings of the General Secretariat that It is held in various countries of the Arab Gulf, and we also took advantage of the generous hosting of the Emirate of Sharjah for this year’s edition, so we presented a group of the most important and latest publications of the Center.
She also added: The center’s keenness on its membership in the General Secretariat stems from the belief in the importance of working within the Gulf intellectual system, especially since the center has a recognized role in the field of research and documentation, and enjoys good relations with the authorities related to its field of work.
On a related level, the meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda, and stressed the importance of strengthening archival and documentary work in the Gulf countries, in order for it to be a source and reference for decision-makers in the Gulf countries, and the importance of supporting the integration and synergy of archival and documentation work and unifying the vision for coordinated archival work.
He also stressed the importance of benefiting from common Gulf experiences, working on knowledge and digital integration, and integrating archival efforts that stem from the historical and geographical integration of the GCC countries, which enhances their strength and presence among global institutions.
Khaled Al-Budour, Advisor to the Research and Studies Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, stressed the importance of these meetings in preserving and preserving Arab heritage in the Gulf countries, as the experience of the General Secretariat of the Documentation and Studies Centers of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf is one of the most important experiences in the sustainability of heritage. .
At the end of the work of the General Secretariat, a tour was organized for the participants in the meeting, which included a group of the most important works and documents kept in the house of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi. The delegation also visited the Holy Quran Complex in Sharjah and viewed its most valuable historical manuscripts.
