His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, confirmed that Dubai’s success in developing its forward-looking vision and future plans over the past years is the result of its bet on adopting the concept of designing the future in its various sectors. Vitality, and its keenness to anticipate rapid transformations and keep pace with their trends.

His Highness said: “The world looks at Dubai as the city of the future… We look to the future with a positive vision, and a methodology based on international cooperation and partnerships, and the exchange of future experiences and knowledge… This vision embodies the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his belief in the necessity and importance of foresight. the future”.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai added: “Dubai is competing with cities in the world in designing the future, and we will continue our journey to provide the world with an integrated model for designing the future, adopting a culture of preparing for the future, enhancing readiness for its transformations, and seizing its opportunities.”

This came on the occasion of the announcement of the second session of the “Dubai Future Forum”, the largest global gathering of future experts, organized by the Dubai Future Foundation on November 27 and 28 at the “Museum of the Future”, with the participation of 2,500 international figures, leaders, experts and specialists in the field of designing and anticipating the future from 100. countries, in addition to the participation of about 100 international institutions and organizations concerned with this field.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, confirmed that in fulfillment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the Dubai Future Foundation supports global efforts to design the future and keep pace with its transformations. And its challenges, through its various projects, initiatives, partnerships, and global gatherings that it organizes to study future opportunities and prepare for the challenges ahead.

Al-Gergawi added: “The science of anticipating the future has become one of the most important pillars for achieving success in the future planning system, and the world must unite in forming clear future visions about the future of the world at the economic, technological, governmental, health and societal levels.”

He continued, saying: “The Dubai Future Forum, which is the largest global gathering of its kind, will witness wide participation from the most prominent and important institutions for anticipating and designing the future, emphasizing the importance of positive partnerships and the necessity of launching meaningful dialogues about what the future will be like in the coming years and decades, starting from (Mathaf). The future is the ideal destination for designing the future.

The sessions and events of this global gathering will witness the participation of more than 150 speakers, including future experts, ministers, government officials, CEOs, academics, decision makers and thought leaders from the UAE and around the world, in more than 70 dialogue sessions, keynote speeches and workshops.

Speakers in the forum sessions will review the future of the most important key sectors, such as space, sustainability, environment, energy, food, health, medicine, education, technology, artificial intelligence, digital economy, government work, and many others.

The dialogues of the Dubai Future Forum, whose second session will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will focus on four main axes, including reimagining nature, empowering future generations, the relationship between humans and machines, and transformations in human life.

The first axis sessions address a set of future visions for the future of planet Earth, the importance of reducing environmental risks, and enhancing nature’s ability to renew itself, while the “Empowering Future Generations” axis reviews strategies and methods for empowering societies and future generations, by providing solutions appropriate to their needs, and improving the systems that depend on it, protect it from risks, and enhance its ability to face challenges.

During the sessions on the “Human-Machine Relationship” theme, concerns about the expansion of the spread of artificial intelligence, the future of the relationship between humans and machines, and how societies can coexist with rapid technological development will be addressed. The fourth axis will focus on the changes required in the current systems adopted by countries, societies and individuals to keep pace with the transformations the world is witnessing, and adopt innovative and flexible systems that support innovation and the transition to the future.

The first session of the Dubai Future Forum witnessed the participation of more than 400 of the most prominent future experts and designers from around the world, and more than 45 international institutions and organizations concerned with anticipating the future. Its agenda included more than 30 dialogue sessions and workshops that hosted more than 70 speakers from the UAE and the world, and attracted more than 1,000 participants in its activities.

The previous session discussed various topics in the field of anticipating the future, such as ensuring energy sustainability, ways to address the digital divide in the world, the future of personal data applications, the challenges of humanity, the future of the space sector, humanity’s coexistence with the digital future, the future role of governments, life in space and colonization of planets, Empowering future generations with tools for anticipating the future, the role of governments in regulating future trends and technology, future wealth, the role of the private sector in developing future legislation, the role of technology in enhancing human health, and enhancing the positive relationship between humans and technology.

