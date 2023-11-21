Changes made in the Senate to the proposal will be discussed by Aguinaldo Ribeiro, bench heads and Lira

Party leaders and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will debate on Monday (27.Nov.2023) the changes made in the Senate to the text of the tax reform (PEC 45/2019). The date of the meeting was set this Tuesday (Nov 21). The rapporteur of the text in the House, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), defends the promulgation of the proposal in a “complete”, without slicing – when only the part in which there is agreement between the Chamber and the Senate is promulgated and the other sections are analyzed later. Governors from the South and Southeast criticized the changes made in the Senate and 6 States announced an increase in the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) rate. The PEC was approved by senators on November 8 and returned to the Chamber for analysis. The government expects the text to be promulgated by the end of the year. The deadline is also defended by Lira and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).