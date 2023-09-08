NAfter eight months in prison, the Hamburg rapper Gzuz (35) will soon be free again. As the court press office announced on Friday, the rest of the remaining sentence will be suspended after two-thirds of the entire period of imprisonment has been served. That was decided by the criminal enforcement chamber of the Hamburg district court.

Gzuz, whose real name is Kristoffer Jonas Klauß, will be released on September 13 and will then be on probation for three years. If he is not guilty of anything during the probationary period, the remaining sentence will be waived.

On March 4, 2022, the Hamburg Regional Court had sentenced the frontman of the band 187 Strassenbande to eight months and two weeks in prison for bodily harm and violations of the Explosives and Weapons Act. At the same time, the criminal court had imposed a fine of 180 daily rates of 2,300 euros each, i.e. a total of 414,000 euros.

In addition, there was a prison sentence of 4 months, which the Hamburg-Altona district court had imposed on December 4, 2017 for bodily harm. The latter sentence was originally suspended on probation. The probation was later revoked as a result of the 2022 conviction.