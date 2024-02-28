Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, and her husband, Oded, 83, were kidnapped on October 7, 2023, from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza. Once released, the woman recounted the “hell” she experienced after being taken to the Hamas tunnels, although she said she was treated kindly during her two-week captivity afterwards. Yocheved, whose husband is still kidnapped, asked one of her captors: 'why did they kill the people on the border, who have always supported them?' She got no response.

The October 7 attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas against Israel left more than 1,200 dead, including hundreds of women, children and the elderly. The group, described by Israel as a “monster”, murdered without distinction as it passed through the communities on the Israeli border with Gaza.

That attack prompted a forceful Israeli response in the Gaza Strip, where nearly 30,000 people have died since October 7.

In its beginnings, Hamas was a small Islamist group. Now, transformed into a large militia, it has been able to challenge the powerful Israeli Defense Forces and has imposed itself on the Palestinian movement, attracting new generations with its speech.

In addition to seeking an end to the occupation and expropriation of land, a key issue of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Hamas, with its extremist ideology, advocates the destruction of Israel. But why and for whom? Its origin and objectives are the subject of discussion.

Is it the instrument of the Muslim Brotherhood to subject the Palestinian people to Islamic law? Or has it been manipulated by Israel to discredit the Palestinian Authority and torpedo the two-state solution? Is he a pawn of Iran? A puppet from Qatar?