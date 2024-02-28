A night full of energy, lights, dancing and novelties was enjoyed this Tuesday at the Multipurpose Center, within the framework of the official presentation of the Pioneros de Los Mochis team, ahead of the 2024 season of the Chevron League -Cibacopa.

The event began with the presentation of the new skinwhere four players paraded: Benji Gibbs and Jordan Allen wearing the home uniform, and Juan Pablo Baldenebro with Negus Webster-Chan in the visiting uniform.

After showing the skin that will dress them in the 2024 campaign, On stage the new dance and animation team was introduced: Pioneros Dance Squadwho, under the direction of Sully Alvarado, presented a dynamic choreography full of energy and good vibes, giving way to the Pioneer Girl, whose responsibility falls on Abril Campaña: an 18-year-old young woman from Mochi, who will be in charge of maintaining a close communication with the fans, both through social networks and in the Ahomese representative's own home.

One of the main attractions for this season is “Don Benja”, character whose name refers to the pioneer and founder of the city of Los Mochis: Don Benjamín F. Johnston.

The team presentation was full of applause, dancing and encouragement among the players themselves and those present. (media, sponsors, parents of Pioneros Academy, as well as staff and special guests), highlighting the great atmosphere of camaraderie that exists within it.

Pioneros de Los Mochis is made up of the following team of players:

Ricardo 'Richy'Juárez, Benjamín 'Benji' Gibbs, Nigel Hawkins, Marcus Evans and Da Rell Domineck, as well as Ricky Rodríguez, Óscar Calvillo. Marquis Godwin. Negus Webster-Chan, Juan Pablo Baldenebro, Jordan Allen and Anthony Johnson.

The coaching staff is led by coach Derrick Alston, assistant coach Jhovanny García and his second assistant coach Felipe Terrazas., in addition to the head trainer Sergio Salgado, the Athletic trainer Luis Fernando López, the sports coordinator Fátima Baldenebro, and Gerardo García as a prop. Pablo Félix, general manager, and Jaime Leyva, sports director of the Club, were also present at the event.

The event ended with the official photograph of the sports team, also joining the work team that makes up Club Pioneros.

This Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., the team will make the trip to CDMX, with a view to the start of the season at the home of Ángeles: the youngest team of the League, whose series begins on Friday, March 2. It should be noted that, after this commitment, Pioneros will hold its grand opening party on Tuesday, March 5, at 8:00 p.m., at the CUM Los Mochis, when hosting Venados Basketball, so tickets are already available. for sale at boletemovil.com.