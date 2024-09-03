Hamas releases video of last words of Rafah hostages killed

The military wing of the Palestinian radical group Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigade, has released a video of still-living hostages whose bodies were found by Israeli troops in Rafah. This was noted by RBC.

In the footage, six Israelis, including Alexander Lobanov, who holds a second Russian citizenship, give their names. At the end of the video, the group promised that more videos with their last words would appear soon.

Hamas military spokesman Abu Obaida blamed the deaths of the Israelis on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF, which he said was responsible for the hostages’ deaths. The Hamas spokesman did not specify how the six Israelis were killed.

He also said Hamas had issued new instructions to members of the Palestinian group guarding the hostages on what to do if Israeli troops approached their location.

Earlier, during the battle in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army found the bodies of several hostages taken during an attack by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas on October 7, 2023. According to the IDF, among the dead was Russian Alexander Lobanov.

The Ynet publication, citing the findings of a forensic examination, reported that during the autopsy of the hostages’ bodies, traces of gunshot wounds to the head and other parts of the body were discovered.