North Korea’s national team beat Argentina 6-2 on Monday, and the team had no chance in its debut in Group F of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

From the start of the match played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, and with a low attendance of 1,248 fans, the Asian champions looked superior in strength, speed and teamwork.

To the albicelestes, led by Christian Melonithey looked slow and erratic in their delivery. In just ten minutes, the Asian superiority was reflected in two goals. In the 6th minute, and after an error by goalkeeper Paulina Aprile, Pak My Ryong opened the scoring with a soft touch.

The Argentines appealed to the green card, a new FIFA decision that allows them to call the referees twice per match to review plays that they consider damaging or controversial.

North Korea beats Argentina.

But the video review system (VRS) confirmed the goal. Six minutes later, Jon Ryong Jong’s shot found the top of the Argentine goal. In the second minute of added time in the first half, Samantha Weiss scored an own goal. But a ray of hope came for Argentina when Kishi Núñez scored from distance in the fifth minute of added time in the 45th minute.

The second half did not change its momentum, as Sin Hyang made it 4-1 four minutes into the match, which was increased to 5-1 in the 75th minute thanks to a Choe Il Song strike. Kishi Núñez’s double in the 82nd minute failed to cover up a disappointing result. Choe Kang Ryon added to the scoreline in the 92nd minute.

On the second day, this Thursday, the Argentines will seek rehabilitation against the Netherlands, while North Korea will face Costa Rica.

