Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif this morning declared the start of a “military operation” against Israel. Militants from the Strip entered Israeli territory, while missiles were fired at cities in a combined operation. The response was immediate. The Israeli army is “ready for war”: the Israeli Defense Ministry has announced. The reservists were called up and the demonstrations cancelled.

8.25 am – One dead and 15 injured in the Hamas attack on Israel – In Israel, at least one dead and 15 injured were reported after the barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip. Israeli news site Ynet reports the death of a 60-year-old woman in a rocket attack fired from Gaza that hit Kfar Aviv, near Ashdod. The Magen David Adom rescue service reported two people with serious injuries, six in moderate condition and seven with minor injuries.

8.20 am – The announcement of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad: “We join the attack against Israel” – The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has announced that it will join the attack launched this morning by Hamas against Israeli cities.

🚨URGENT🚨 Terrorists from Gaza enter Israel. Battles in Sderot ongoing. Last night Islamic Jihad railed against peace between Saudi Arabia & Israel, today they’re firing rockets and trying to launch a ground war in Israel. This is a new development. Pray for the @IDF. pic.twitter.com/CpYwbi9UV7 — Jay Engelmayer (@jengelmayer) October 7, 2023

8.15 am – State of emergency declared in Southern Israel – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a state of emergency in the south of the country, within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip: this allows him to limit gatherings and close certain areas within the area, which also includes the cities of Tel Aviv and Beersheba. Today, like every Saturday since the end of last year, demonstrations were planned against the Netanyahu government and its controversial justice reform.

Palestinian militants fired barrages of rockets into southern and central Israel on Saturday in a surprise attack & the Israeli military said that armed gunmen had crossed the border fence in several locations & infiltrated Israeli border communities. Israel from the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/nmzKpX4qoG — Taj Pharma — (Life Saving Drugs) (@TAJPHARMACEUTI1) October 7, 2023

8.10 am – The launch of rockets towards Israel continues. Hamas publishes photos of arrested Israeli soldiers – Rocket fire continues from Gaza and warning sirens are sounding in central and southern Israel. Even in Jerusalem the sirens sounded again.

8 am – Hamas: “More than 5,000 rockets launched against the Gaza Strip” – More than 5,000 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel: the armed wing of Hamas announced this in a televised statement in which it called the attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”. “We have decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation – they stated – We announce Operation Al-Aqsa Flood; in the first attack which lasted 20 minutes we fired over 5 thousand rockets.”

8am – Deif: “This is our reaction to the desecration of the holy places in Jerusalem” – Hamas commander Deif specified that the operation represents a reaction “to the desecration of the holy places in Jerusalem” and to Israel’s constant refusal to “free our prisoners”. He stated that the militiamen had orders “not to kill women and children”. He also called on all Palestinians to join the armed struggle. “The enemy – he said – is weaker than you think”. This text was spread on the web by Hamas which, as in the past, only showed a darkened profile of Deif’s face.

7.50 am – Hamas: “Al-Aqsa Flood operation begun” – The head of the Hamas military wing in Gaza Mohammad Deif announced the start of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, referring to the heavy rocket launches and the entry of armed militiamen from the Strip into Israel. “We have warned the Zionist enemy several times – said Deif – but we have always received refusals”.