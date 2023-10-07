These have been very hard days for Fedez and for his entire family. Last week the singer was forced to hospitalize due to gastric ulcers which caused him to hemorrhage. In the past few hours the rapper was finally discharged from Fatebenefratelli and returned home where his children Leone and Vittoria were waiting for him.

These were the first words of Fedez after leaving Fatebenefratelli:

I still have to recover a little, I need rest, but I’m fine, thanks. I thank my wife who has always been close to me. I wanted to thank the entire Fatebenefratelli structure, Professor Zappa and above all all the blood donors. I will try in some way to shine a spotlight on this issue, because without the donors I wouldn’t be here today.

After returning home, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni shared a shot on social media that moved everyone. The image in question portrays the family’s hands Ferragnez, as well as the paw of the dog Paloma. Fedez’s return home was also exciting for another reason. Leone and Vittoria have in fact organized one for their father surprise which moved everyone.

In detail, waiting for Fedez there were two drawings dedicated to him. From the images shared on social media by the couple, i children by Chiara Ferragni and Fedez designed for theirs Pope to whom they then dedicated the following sentence:

Welcome back daddy.

The shots shared by the couple on social media have moved the entire web population. There were many who, even with a simple messageshowed affection and closeness to the Ferragnez family for the dramatic days experienced.