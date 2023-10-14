Saturday, October 14, 2023, 08:54



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The network of underground tunnels that runs through Gaza City and that allows Hamas terrorists to make incursions into Israeli territory would also be the place where they hide dozens of hostages. This is the hypothesis with which the Israeli defense forces (IDF) are working, information that would have come from Abu Obeida himself, Hamas spokesman.

Abu Obeida confirmed on Telegram that they do indeed use the tunnels as a “prison.” The Israeli Army has already carried out several incursions into Gaza in an attempt to free the kidnapped people, but the fact that they are being held in this network of underground roads complicates the objective of reaching them.

The tunnels also serve Hamas terrorists to store their weapons and are located at strategic points in the city. IDF officials have explained that Hamas’s battle doctrine requires the installation of tunnels under and near sensitive civilian sites such as schools, homes and hospitals in order to “use the civilian population and abductees as shields.” The tunnels are excavated 20 meters deep.