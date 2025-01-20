Hamas has confirmed that Marwan Issadeputy commander of the terrorist group’s military wing and its number 3, passed away in March 2024 in an Israeli Army operation in the Gaza Strip. At that time, both the US and Israel announced his death, but the organization had not confirmed it.

He has been the leader Osama Hamdan who did so in an interview given to Al Manar TV, owned by Hezbollah. “The price to pay for the liberation of Palestine is the blood of brother Abu Al-Abd, brother Yahya Sinwar, brother Marwan Issa…”, said Hamdan, who celebrated “the victory of Hamas” because it forced Israel to negotiate.

“Israel wanted to get their prisoners back by force, but now they are getting them back through negotiations. It’s the only way they can get them back alive.“he stressed.

Known as the ‘Shadow Man’, Issa had long been escaping from Israeli forces. It is considered one of the masterminds of the terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023when Hamas murdered 1,200 Israelis in Hebrew territory. He also served as deputy to Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and rarely made public appearances.

this sunday The ceasefire between Israel and the terrorist group has come into force in the Gaza Strip after several hours of uncertainty and tension due to the possibility that it would not finally be decreed. This, after the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of changing parts of the agreement at the last minute.

Be that as it may, the ceasefire was inaugurated yesterday with the release of three Israeli hostages that Hamas had held captives for 471 days. In exchange for the three hostages, Israel has released 90 Palestinian prisoners – including 9 minors and 69 women – who have been released from the Ofer prison (West Bank).

The inhabitants of the Gaza Strip have also taken breath with the entry into force of the truce, which has allowed more than 600 trucks of humanitarian aid entered from Egypt to the Palestinian enclave. Most of the trucks were loaded with non-perishable foods such as rice, legumes, pasta and oil, as well as drums with water, belongings such as blankets and duvets, medical supplies and fuel.

This first phase of the ceasefire will last for 42 days, in which they will be released in stages. 33 of the hundred hostages who remain in the hands of Hamas – women, children and the elderly – followed by men in a second stage and, later, the exchange of bodies of Israelis already killed by Hamas fighters. In exchange, More than 1,900 prisoners will be released and Palestinian detainees, some sentenced for murder and many others in administrative detention.