A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Aomori City and other prefectures at approximately 01:6 a.m. Monday local time (21:01 Sunday GMT).

There were no immediate reports of material or human losses.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no threat of a tsunami as a result of this earthquake. The epicenter of the earthquake was off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, at a depth of about 50 kilometers.