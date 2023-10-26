The spokesman for the Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida, announced this Thursday the death of about 50 hostages due to Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist group.

Abu Obeida made the announcement in a statement in which he limited himself to reporting the death of 50 “Israeli prisoners” due to air strikes on the Strip, without offering further details.

Previously, the spokesman for the Israeli Army, Daniel Hagari, had raised this Thursday to 224 the number of hostages from his country captured by Hamas during the attack against Israeli territory on October 7, which left 1,400 dead and some 5,000 injured.

Dozens of buildings have been destroyed since the bombings began in the Gaza Strip.

However, last week, Abu Obeida said they had a total of 250 hostages, 200 held by the al-Qasam Brigades and 50 held by other Palestinian militias..

In recent days, Hamas has released four hostages: mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan, with American nationality and released on Friday, and elderly Israeli women Yochved Lifshitz and Nurit Cooper, released by Hamas this Monday.

According to data provided by the Israeli Government on Wednesday, More than half of the hostages have foreign passports from about 25 countries. Among those kidnapped there are at least 54 people of Thai nationality.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, Israel has bombed the Gaza Strip daily, causing at least 7,028 Palestinian deaths and 18,484 injuries, according to data from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

EFE