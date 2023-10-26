Gas pipe | Chinese ships destroyed several cables in the Taiwan archipelago – According to the professor, the situation in the Baltic Sea is different

In February of this year, the anchor of a Chinese ship broke the cable securing the Internet connection to Matsusaari. In October, the anchor of another Chinese ship seems to have broken a gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland. The cases have great similarities, but also a key difference.

In February Taiwan’s Lienchiang County, or the Matsu Islands, was left without an internet connection. The reason was the internet cable damaged by the anchor.

On February 8, the anchor of a Chinese cargo ship broke the cable. Less than a week earlier, on February 2, a Chinese fishing boat had destroyed an internet cable off the Matsu Islands, Taiwanese authorities said. However, this was hardly noticed, as the internet connection was only interrupted when the second cable was damaged.

Locals told For The Wall Street Journal that he was left without any communication connections for several days.

In total, Matsu’s sea cables had been damaged 30 times since 2017, wrote the head of the Matsu Islands local branch of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), an expert on foreign policy and regional security issues Wen Lii in April In The Diplomat magazine. According to him, in ten cases, China’s sand dredging activities were the cause of cable destruction.

The center-left DPP is Taiwan’s current presidential party, whose goal is Taiwan’s independence. The news agency AP also reported in March that, based on data from Taiwan’s largest telecommunications company, the cables had been cut a total of 27 times in the last five years.

Key the question has been asked: has China sabotaged the cables of the Matsu Islands on purpose? Professor of Chinese Studies at the University of Helsinki By Julie Yu-Wen Chen I think the answer is obvious.

“In the case of Taiwan, it is clear that it is not an accident. Taiwan and China have a difficult relationship.”

Julie Yu-Wen Chen, professor of China studies at the University of Helsinki, does not believe that China has damaged the Gulf of Finland gas pipeline on purpose.

According to Chen, the cable destruction in the East China Sea represents a typical way of working for China. He reminds that the Chinese leadership has openly practiced an attack on Taiwan.

With around 13,000 inhabitants, the Matsu Islands are located off China, separated from the main island of Taiwan. This makes it easy for China to test its military strategies in the region and assess the response they cause.

“It is well thought out. They experiment [sotastrategioita] first on small islands. This is how they push and push until they finally move on to bigger targets.”

in the Gulf of Finland On October 8, a gas pipe broke. Finnish Central Criminal Police according to the report, an anchor was found near the pipe, with long drag marks on the bottom behind it.

A Chinese vessel is suspected to be the culprit. The movements of the Newnew Polar Bear cargo ship traveling between China and Russia match the place and time of the damage.

The technology seems to be the same as at the beginning of the year in the East China Sea, Chen states. But we cannot interpret China’s activities in the Gulf of Finland using the same logic as in the East China Sea, he reminds.

Like many other China experts, Chen has tried to think about why China would have broken the gas pipeline. But he hasn’t come up with any plausible motive. In fact, the damage to the gas pipeline seems to be mostly a disadvantage for China.

According to Chen, China understands well how problematic it is if China is associated in Europe with sabotage that pursues Russia’s interests.

“China is very careful not to be seen as an aggressor in this part of the world [Euroopassa]”

Chen has gone through several options in his mind. Also, that Russia would have broken the pipeline behind China’s back, using the Chinese vessel for its attack.

“But I have ruled out that option as well. Russia relies on China. I don’t think Russia would be that stupid.”

And could it be that a Chinese security authority acting on its own accord was behind the pipe destruction? Chen has considered that too.

“People know that different leaders have very different views.”

Recently, the internal disagreements of the Chinese Communist Party have also been seen in the world news about missing and fired insiders. It was only this past week that information about the “missing” defense minister became public Li Shangfu dismissal. Some of the dismissed ministers have been moved out of the Government Council entirely.

Eventually Chen doesn’t think it’s likely that any high-ranking authority would have enough power to act without it Xi Jinping promise. “My conclusion is that damage happens.”

According to Chen, China should now show that the country’s government is honest and open to international investigation. So far, China has expressed its support for an objective and impartial investigation.

Chen is worried that China is not acting transparently in the investigation of the case.

“The best way for China to take advantage of this crisis would be to show that it is a responsible actor in a difficult international situation.”