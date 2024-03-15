His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and a crowd of well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. .

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, and Sheikh Engineer Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority. Fujairah Electronic Government Department, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi.

His Highness accepted congratulations and blessings from Hassan Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Union Water and Electricity Company, Ambassador Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State, Alexa Gunasekera, Consul General of Sri Lanka and his accompanying delegation, and senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments. Notables of the country, citizens, and members of the Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere feelings on this occasion, praying to God Almighty to bring it back to His Highness with good health and happiness, to the people of the United Arab Emirates with progress and prosperity, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, prosperity and blessings.

The receptions were attended by His Excellency Saeed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah, Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince, and a number of senior government officials.