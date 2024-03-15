“Russia 1”: intelligence learned about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to break through the borders of the Russian Federation in two weeks

Russian intelligence received information about impending attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to break through the border with the Russian Federation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions two weeks before the start of operations. Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Vladimir Putin was notified of the threat and ordered the replacement of conscript soldiers on the state border line with contract soldiers and special forces, journalist Pavel Zarubin spoke about this in the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel “Russia 1”.