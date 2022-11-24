343 Industries shared a document where it is disclosed that it will allow mods in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. According to the publication, they may be uploaded for any of the titles belonging to this compilation.

Source: 343 Industries

In addition to the document, several tools for creating mods were shared on the Microsoft page. As well as a series of instructional texts on how to start in this world and create alterations for the adventures of the Master Chief. It should be noted that there are development tools for each of the games.

According to the documentation, players can create their own multi-map campaigns. In addition to that they have the opportunity to make their multiplayer ideas, adding their images, texts and sounds. Once your mod is ready, players will find a very comprehensive guide on how to upload them.

Adding mods to Halo: The Master Chief Collection is getting quite a few positive responses from fans. Since some say that they would be a good opportunity to keep these beloved games alive. They agree?

What are the games included in Halo: The Master Chief Collection?

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a compilation of the classic games of this beloved franchise. That is why you will find the original trilogy, along with the small spin-off ODST Y reach. All of them still developed by Bungie, the creators of the saga.

Source: Bungie

It also includes the fourth installment, but leaves out guardians and the recent endless. So from the original to the four can receive mods. If you are one of those who is interested in creating some, here is we leave the page for you to start. Don’t forget to share your creations with us.

