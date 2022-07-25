Via a new leak, you can see a couple of video – one above and one just below – dedicated to the mode Forge of Halo Infinite. The two videos show the possibilities of customization and creation within this mode.

Sharing these videos was YouTuber Helioskrub. The content creator first showed a video in which he explains that it will be possible to create Call of Duty Zombie style window barriers, which can be destroyed by interacting with them. Explain that creating this type of structure is very simple, thanks to the improved features of the Halo Infinite Forge.

In the second video (below), Helioskrub shows a machine called “Pack-A-Punch” which allows you to “transform an ordinary weapon into its own version of the Halo Infinite Campaign. If desired, each weapon could have a corresponding PAPd version. I used the weapon fusion function to transform a Commando into a SPAZ-24”.

Simply put, Halo Infinite’s Forge seems to have so many level creation and customization options, even elaborate ones. The Forge mode has been a fan favorite since its first appearance in the series and the lack at D1 it weighed a lot.

At least, before long we should be able to get our hands on the coop mode, which we tried!