Halo Infinite gets hers today Season 2with the start scheduled for May 3, 2022 by Lone Wolvesthe new phase of the multiplayer game 343 Industries which will therefore begin tonight, to be precise at 20:00 Italian time.

As previously reported, Halo Infinite multiplayer Season 2: Lone Wolves will begin on May 3 but the actual start is scheduled for tonight only, precisely at the following times, based on geographic area:

UK: 7pm (BST)

Europe: 8pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 2pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 11am (PDT)

Obviously there will be a period of maintenance server side for the launch of the new season, with Halo Infinite expected to be offline for about an hour before the new season starts.

There is a possibility that this interruption could continue, but in any case it shouldn’t get too long over the course of the day of May 3.

As reported by the various presentations that took place in recent days, Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves brings with it new narrative elements, with a season focused on the figure of the Spartan Lone Wolves, the two new maps Catalyst and Breaker, the first for the Arena and the second for the Big Team Battle, and the new ones modality Last Spartan Standing, Land Grab and King of the Hill.

In addition to these elements, new objects and decorations are also planned, various cosmetic elements within the Battle Pass and various other features. 343 Industries previously reported that Season 2 will also run for 6 months, with the Cooperative Campaign expected to arrive between late summer and fall and the Forge with the arrival of Season 3.