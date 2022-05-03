His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, announced today the launch of the headquarters of the first government regulatory authority in the world in the world of metaviruses.

His Highness said, through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that today we announce the launch of the headquarters of the first government regulatory authority in the world in the world of metavirs… by establishing a full headquarters for the Dubai Authority for Virtual Assets Regulatory in “The Sandbox”, the fastest growing virtual world .. a model New management and expansion of our government business.

He added, in a subsequent tweet, that the presence of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in the world of metaverse will work to provide our regulatory and supervisory services to a wide audience across borders and with reliable future technologies.. The Dubai government will always be part of the future.. and a main driver for its new technologies.



