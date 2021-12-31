The Australian content creator Remy “Mint Blitz” recently managed to win well 100 free-for-all matches in a row In the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, documenting his feat in a video, which you can admire in the player above.

Mint Blitz is quite well known on both YouTube and Twitch for its creative and usually out-of-the-box plays. And apparently now also for excellent aim, exceptional reflexes and a practically perfect knowledge of weapons and maps, otherwise these hundred victories in a row would certainly not be explained.

In the video we can see some of the best plays of Mint Blitz, while the content creator discusses how he achieved a similar result, the current state of Halo Infinite multiplayer, the maps and offering some interesting tips on how to effectively use some of the weapons currently snubbed in the meta, such as the Repulsor, a weapon that pushes enemies back, which the player has used to achieve several environmental kills.

In total Mint Blitz managed to win “105, 106” matches in a row, if we do not consider an unfortunate match in the middle where the game stopped completely at its most beautiful.

Staying on the subject of Halo Infinite multiplayer, according to a leak, in the future a multiteam mode could arrive, or with matches characterized by the presence of more than two teams on the field.