Two moored motor ships and a landing stage caught fire in Ust-Kamenogorsk. About it informs YK-news.kz.

According to the Department for Emergency Events of the East Kazakhstan region, the fire engulfed two moored motor ships and a landing stage, which is used as a cafe. According to preliminary estimates, the area of ​​fire was 50-60 square meters.

Firefighting service employees arrived at the scene: 60 personnel and 11 pieces of equipment. The cause of the fire is being established. It is noted that no information has been received about the victims and the injured.

Earlier in July, a gas production platform caught fire in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. It was reported that the fire started after an explosion that occurred near the Umid platform. It was also noted that the explosion was likely to have occurred at an old flyover on Bulla Island.