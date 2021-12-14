Infinite halo has just arrived on digital stores and physical stores around the world, after many years of waiting and numerous postponements. The work of 343 Industries however, it is only one wonderful premise for what will happen later in the new epic of Master Chief, precisely because there will still be so many things to see. But let’s go deeper into the question by explaining the ending of Halo Infinite and analyzing some secrets about it.

ATTENTION! It almost seems needless to say, but from here on you will run into heavy SPOILERS on the storyline of Halo Infinite.

A half-way through?

The ending of Halo Infinite left us with a kind of cliffhanger, nothing in the least comparable to clean cut of the endings of Halo 2 And Halo 5, but certainly with a lot of things to think about. Esharum was finally defeated after one very hard battle to the death with Master Chief, a clash between real warriors and of consistent difficulty. Shortly thereafter, the Messenger of Truth, one of the most cryptic and at the same time least successful villains of the adventure, at least in our opinion.

La Messaggera was part of a new breed completely unpublished for the saga, namely that of Eternal, with her who was to be the Harbinger for her species, charged with waking them from the sleep to which they had been condemned. Among other things, the next DLC could be dedicated to this new species.

For now, however, we still know very little about these so-called Eternals, and the main information we have is that they were regarded as a serious and very serious threat by the Precursors, the race that had fought against the Flood at the dawn of galactic civilizations. For those unfamiliar with history first of Infinite, know that the Forerunners were one highly advanced species of the past that found itself embroiled in the fight against a deadly parasite, precisely the Flood, and that forced them to use very powerful weapons, the halo rings, which have the power to exterminate and to delete any biomass life form sufficient to be prey to the Flood, obviously sacrificing themselves at the same time.

It is not well known where the Eternals are going to be placed in this context, who were considered, at least in the words of the Messenger, as proponents of a terrible sin and of a condemnation without appeal by the Forerunners who feared them more than the terrible parasite. In this super summary we have deliberately skipped some elements that emerged in the second Halo trilogy such as the presence of a form of primordial humans, the Didact and the Librarian, and much more, because at the moment it is out of context. We therefore hope to find out much more in the future.

The closure of a story and the beginning of a new one

With Infinite at least closes the story of Cortana’s rebellion and her madness. This factor was much criticized and discussed in the previous two Halo, which had split the community. 343 has therefore shown that it is ready to start from scratch with the ending of Infinite where the AI The weapon takes the official place of Cortana, also because it is generated by the same neural matrix, namely the mind of the Halsey. Meanwhile, the Chief’s historic companion sacrificed herself in a gesture of partial redemption. In fact, Cortana realized her actions and blew a piece of the ring with her to prevent the Outcasts from somehow using the super weapon of mass destruction.

It seemed that Atriox, the famous and powerful super villain of Halo Wars 2 perished along with the rebel AI during the explosion of the Zeta Halo section, but for his – e our luck – miraculously survived. We also specify “our luck” because who played it Halo Wars 2 he knows very well the potential and brutality of one of the best-accomplished villains in the entire saga, and it was frankly a shame that he perished almost without reason. Also, the good Chief still has a pending account with this very powerful Brute. The ending after the credits shows, among other things, an Atriox scarred by the explosion (but still in force) activating the port for some device, probably the Requisitory, one of the most important locations in the game.

So what do we expect from Halo Infinite in the future?

What we expect from future content for Halo Infinite is the continuation of a new epic for the Master Chief, with the character of Atriox finally brought to real Villain of history. We would like to know later what happened to practically half of the rostrer of secondary and primary characters of the old video games. In fact, at present, many well-known faces are missing, including the Blue team, friends and almost close family of the Chief who have been employed on some secret mission but excluded them from the battle over Zeta Halo.

Then we have no idea what happened to the ship Spirit of Fire from Halo Wars 2, with Captain Cutter his brave crew, and the team Spartan Red who knows all too well the might of the Outcasts and Atriox in particular. We also know that almost certainly the vast majority of Spartan IV she died in clashes with the Outcasts on Zeta Halo, including some well-known faces such as Spartan Griffith; however we do not know where they ended up there Spartan Osiris Team, controversial co-stars of Halo 5, led by Spartan Jameson Locke, probably employed in some wartime context unknown for now.

The Commander Lasky and Spartan officer IV Sarah Palmer, in addition of course to the Halsey, leader and creator of the original Spartan project, although we know they all saved themselves from the initial assault on Infinity. So there are tons of questions and question marks left that audiologists scattered throughout the levels have helped soothe to an extent. very small. We therefore hope that upcoming DLCs will help shed some light on all of these events. Also, despite the matter going against the lore currently present in the game, we would love to see many and different biomes on the ring than the usual green forest. Removed this problem and a few others that we have covered in the review, the starting points for Halo Infinite it is excellent, but we expect to be able to continue the story of Chief by embarking on this new epic that has galvanized us so many at first, perhaps with new contents that gradually go to answer questions that are still open. Maybe? Maybe with the rumored expansion of the Eternals? We’ll see.