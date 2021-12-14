The start of the afternoon has the colors of Ternana. After 3 ‘the Umbrians would take the lead thanks to Pettinari’s deviation from Defendi’s shot. The Var, however, signals an offside player in front of Lezzerini and the referee Minelli cancels. The game remains in the hands of Lucarelli’s team. Pettinari twice and Simone Mazzocchi kept the pressure high on Venice without finding the goal. Zanetti breathed lighter air only for a couple of distance shots signed by Sigurdsson, the only one capable of understanding something from the half-field up.

Brilliant shooting

–

The second half started with the same plot, with Defendi’s right footing not very wide. What changed was the more concrete modus operandi of Venice. After 4 ‘Pasquale Mazzocchi’s quick restart on the right was accompanied by an excellent side by Peretz for Heymans whose precise right slipped into the corner. An unexpected advantage, perhaps not entirely deserved. An advantage that lasted 4 ‘as Pettinari restored the balance on a free kick. A marvelous execution, strong almost flat-neck kick, a bit like David Luiz for those who know the model. At that point the game blossomed. Defendi and Sigurdsson tried it from close range, finding Lezzerini and Krapikas attentive. Zanetti changed the face of Venezia in the 60 ‘going from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1. The Venetians kept an unknown rhythm in the first half. Suffice it to see the restart in the 66th minute, the one that determines the 2-1 goal. Quick ball that comes to the left on Johnsen, imprecise control, but points Diakite returning, unloads to the limit for Crnigoj who observes and aims at the long pole. Venice again ahead, Ternana again forced to chase. The hang-up no longer takes place, on the contrary. The Venezia pushes with Johnsen to the left again, a cross from the right wing and Forte on the second attempt overcomes Krapikas for the 3-1. Virtually it ends there, at 81 ‘. The end is good to see someone little used on the pitch, for two occasions by Forte and Peralta, but the result does not change. Lucarelli turns his thoughts to the championship derby against Perugia, Zanetti enjoys the eighth final he won (there will be Atalanta) and begins to think about Sampdoria.