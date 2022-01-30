Certain Affinity is working on a new one multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite that it will be “user friendly” for budding players and that will aim to attract users who usually play Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends. At least according to Jez Corden’s sources.

In a report published a few days ago, the Windows Central reporter revealed that the Certain Affinty studio is working on a game codenamed “Suerte”, which will be a Monster Hunter-style Xbox exclusive. In the same article a multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite was also mentioned, of which a few hours ago new details arrived (all to be confirmed) always from the pages of Windows Central.

According to sources by Jez Corden, the new Halo Infinite mode being worked on at Certain Affinity studios is codenamed “Tanaka” and it could arrive in the next few months. It should be a user friendly experience for those who are approaching Halo Infinite multiplayer for the first time and therefore be less demanding from a competitive point of view than Big Team Battle and Arena. It also seems that the purpose of the “Tanaka” project is to pique the interest of users who are generally not interested in Halo, potentially targeting those of Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone or Apex Legends.

Halo Infinite

Corden explains that he does not know all the details about the dynamics of this mode and explains that it could potentially be a Gears of War-style horde PvE, a PvPvE like the Warzone from Halo 5 or a battle royale, although in the past 343 Industries had ruled out the latter possibility.

Finally, according to his sources, the Windows Central reporter says that Certain Affinity’s Halo Infinite mode will be connected to the Forge, with player-created content as a core part of the experience, and will have a new progression system in its own right.