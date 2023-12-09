The community director of 343 Industries, Brian “Ske7ch” Jarrardrevealed that no additional content from the single player campaign of Halo Infinite is currently in development.

While 343 Industries has continued to update Halo Infinite on the multiplayer frontmany fans hoped to be able to play as Master Chief again in a DLC dedicated to the campaign.

The news in question came during a discussion on the podcast Xcast Of Kinda Funny Games during which Brian “Ske7ch” Jarrard talked about many topics related to Halo Infinite.

According to what Jarrard revealed during the chat, currently no new narrative content is planned to the Halo Infinite campaign. Here are his words on the matter:

I’ll be honest, we have nothing to announce at this time regarding additional content for the Infinite campaign. I’ll say more, adding that, as things currently stand, there’s nothing in active development on that front.

Jarrard then highlighted the team’s decision to “improve the multiplayer product” made just over a year ago. It is possible that this choice pushed 343 Industries to put aside any hypothetical plans for a single player DLC.

As previously mentioned, however, 343 Industries has continued to release new multiplayer content for Halo Infinite. More recently, the team introduced the mode Firefight: King of the Hillbased on the classic PvE game mode first seen in Halo 3: ODST.