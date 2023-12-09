The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair, partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Monday morning, with mist and light mist forming over some inland and coastal areas, and winds light to moderate speed.

The wind movement will be northwesterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first tide occurs at 10:45, the second tide occurs at 00:15, and the first low tide occurs at 18:05.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 20:54, the second tide occurs at 07:20, the first low tide occurs at 13:49, and the second low tide occurs at 02:18.