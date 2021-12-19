Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

There are many similarities between the veteran Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Italian player of AC Milan, and the Norwegian youngster, Erling Haaland, the top scorer of Borussia Dortmund, Germany, both of whom hail from a Scandinavian country in the cold north of Europe, and both are dangerous strikers.

The two players have a great height, and their appetite is always open to score goals, and they are good at making exciting exhibition moves within the “green rectangle”, and they are loved by the fans in their club and their countries, and even in the whole world, and they seem like two sides of the same coin, but their “self-love” is high, and that may It’s the only drawback.

It seems that “Sultan Ibra” sees his youth in Halland, and does not leave an opportunity but praises the young Norwegian star, and expresses his admiration for what he is doing on the field, and most importantly, he does not object or grieve, when he hears someone say: Halland is Ibrahimovic’s successor at the level of world football . Although Zlatan is “very stingy” with regard to the courtesy of the other players, his situation differed with Haaland, and he seems to have been captivated by the Norwegian’s charm, his smooth style on the field, and his superior skill in scoring.

When asked “Ibra” about the secret of his admiration for this promising young man, he said: Haaland is a smart and witty player, and he focuses all his thinking on the field on scoring goals, and he always trusts his ability to score, and tries to do so in every match he plays with his German team or his country.

Halland is also similar to Zlatan in that he is not the type of attacker who joins the midst of 5 defenders, in order to help their team, in the manner of Uruguayan Luis Suarez, for example, but rather intervenes at the right time to deceive the opposing team’s goalkeeper, and is ready like a “hawk” who waits for the right moment to pounce on his prey.

Ibrahimovic expects Haaland to have a brilliant future in the world of the “round witch”, and says: What he brings to the fans with his German club, Borussia Dortmund, opens the doors of the world’s largest clubs, and makes them gasp for his services, led by Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona and Manchester United Juventus and others.

On the other hand, Halland, in turn, does not miss the opportunity in a conversation or dialogue, but praises Ibrahimovic, and his position in the world of football, and addresses him with praise and praise, considering him and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, “36 years”, his idol in football, describing them as “heroes” and “two legends”. Two whales” in the world of football, and the two stars who were most affected by them and their magicians with their talent, and what they present on the field, and considers them role models for all young people, because they knew how to maintain their level until such a great age.