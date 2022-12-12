If you want to change your look but don’t want to go through the hassle of obtaining a full hair transplant, a lace front wig can be the right answer for you. HD lace wigs are wigs that have just the front portion of the hair cut off, leaving the rest of the hair intact. If, on the other hand, you’ve never tried on a lace front wig before, it may be difficult for you to do so for the first time. After reading this blog post, which will walk you through the process of how to wear a lace front wig like a pro and provide you with step-by-step instructions, you will have the capacity to feel confident in your ability to do so and will be able to do so with ease. The process of attaching a lace front to a wig is generally the same whether you choose a wig made of synthetic hair or one made of real hair. So, let’s get to it!

Step by Step Procedure to put on a lace front wig for the first time

Nothing is quite as exciting as trying on a new wig for the first time! Here are the steps you need to take to put your lace front wig on:

1st we will start by preparing the wig:

When you get a new wig, it is important to prepare it before wearing it. Here are three easy steps to follow:

Do a skin test.

It’s possible that some individuals have sensitivities to the chemicals that are used to keep wigs in place. Test a small quantity of liquid adhesive or double-sided wig tape on the back of your hand and examine it for at least 24 hours to guarantee that you will not have an adverse response to it. If the user notices that their skin is becoming red or itchy, they should look into using hypoallergenic wig tape or glue.

Flatten your hair.

Before you put your wig on, you need to make sure that your hair is smooth and flat on your head so that it won’t get in the way. The wig will appear better on you if your natural hair is smoother and flatter against your head. You may braid short hair into corn rows, or you can use gel and bobby pins to shape it so that it lies flat on your head. To begin, pull your hair back into a low ponytail if you have long hair. After that, roll the ponytail into a bun and fasten it with bobby pins to keep it in place. Wait until any hairspray or gel has completely dried before proceeding.

Put on a stocking cap.

In order to produce a smooth surface for the wig, the majority of individuals will wear a stocking cap over their natural hair. Soft stocking caps, sometimes known as wig caps, are worn under wigs to assist keep them in place while also smoothing the wearer’s hair down. Pull the stocking cap on carefully, taking care not to damage the flattening effect you’ve achieved with your hair. Make sure that the cap just barely covers your hairline when you wear it. You may skip this step if you have very little or no hair left. If you do not take this precaution, the hat will rotate around your head and cause a bunching effect beneath your wig. Make sure that all your hair is tucked into the cap before putting it on, including any hair at the nape of your neck.

Prepare your skin.

Preparing your skin to wear a wig is an essential step that should not be skipped while getting ready to do so. You should use a mild cleanser to wash your skin and then pat it dry with a towel once you’re done. Next, take a cotton ball soaked in rubbing alcohol and go over your hairline. After using the rubbing alcohol, you may protect your scalp from any irritation by using a serum designed specifically for that purpose. First, make sure that the serum has fully dried before proceeding.

2nd we will go for Applying the Wig:

Once you have everything ready, it’s time to start applying the wig. Here are seven easy steps to follow:

Test the fit of the wig.

It is imperative that you do a fit test if you bought the wig online and have not had the opportunity to try it on in the past. In order to acquire the most accurate reading possible, you should secure the wig to your head in such a way that the front edge of it aligns with your own natural hairline. If you are experiencing any kind of pressure or tightness around your scalp, then this wig is not the right size for you, and it will not work. It is OK for there to be a tiny amount of looseness.

Trim the lace.

In order to finish the appearance, you will need to trim the lace once you have determined the perfect fit for your wig. To do this, pull your hair away from your face using clips, and then cut any extra lace along your natural hairline using pinking shears. You should leave roughly three millimetres, or 1/8 inch, of lace. Only the very first time you put on the wig will you be required to complete this step.

Remove the wig and set it aside.

When you are through with the phase of trimming, gently remove the wig off of your head while keeping all of the clips in place, and place it on a surface that is clean and level. Organize the wig in such a way that it is clear which portion should be placed on the hairline and which part should be placed on the nape of your neck. If you need to adjust any of the straps in order to remove the wig, it is a sign that the wig is too tight.

Apply wig tape.

You will need to apply the wig tape. Take the six to ten small pieces of tape that you cut earlier, and line your hairline with them by pressing the sticky side against your skin. Use a mirror while doing this in order to create an even hairline. Afterwards, remove the thick foam padding to reveal the other side of the tape. Make sure that all of the pieces are touching one another, or you may have gaps in your hairline. Wig tape can be purchased from wig supply stores or online.

Once this is done, it’s time for you to put on your wig and enjoy!

Use a liquid adhesive.

You have the option of using liquid lace adhesive in place of wig tape if you do not want to use wig tape. Utilizing a brush that has been well cleaned, apply the glue in very thin lines all the way down your hairline. It’s possible that you’ll need to wait a few minutes before putting on your wig, depending on the kind of glue that was used. If you are working with soft bond glue, you need to let it dry for a sufficient amount of time so that it becomes sticky. If you are going to be using a firm bond glue, you should put the wig on as soon as the liquid has been applied to the cap.

Apply the wig.

When you are ready, put the HD lace wig on by pulling it on gently. To begin, readjust the edge of the wig so that it is flush with your own hairline and then proceed to the next step. After that, adjust the back of the wig so that it falls over your hair in a natural way. In the last step, you will need to push the lace of the wig into the adhesive or wig tape that you have been using and ensure that everything is well secured. Once you take care of this, you can relax and enjoy your new appearance!

Style your hair.

If your wig is made of real human hair, you may style it with heat tools, apply hair products, and brush it just like your own hair. If your wig is made of synthetic material, you should steer clear of ordinary brushes as well as hot styling products. Instead, you could try adjusting your hair using a wig brush or a wide-toothed comb.

3rd is to Styles & Maintenance:

Once your wig is securely fastened and in place, you can begin to maintain it and style it as you would with your own hair. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Take off your wig.

Why don’t we begin by having you remove your wig? It is advised that you remove the unit from your head and give your scalp a break if you are going to be using the same unit for an extended amount of time. Repeat the procedure of releasing the straps, pulling away from the edges, and softly peeling away from your hairline in order to remove your wig.

Wash the wig regularly.

If you follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer, you may need to wash your wig every eight to twelve times you wear it. When cleaning wigs made from human hair, you should use your typical shampoo and conditioner. When it comes to synthetic wigs, specific shampoos and conditioners may be acquired from wig manufacturers or from beauty supply businesses that specialize in hair care products. After removing any knots or tangles from the wig with a brush, place it in a basin filled with warm water, where you will wash and condition it. Before brushing or combing it out, you should wait until your hair is entirely dry. Your wig will remain in good condition for months rather than weeks if you do this.

Store the wig properly.

When you’re done wearing your wig, you should store it on a wig stand so that it can maintain its shape. Doing this will also allow air to circulate through the wig and keep it from getting musty and smelly. If you are not going to be wearing your wig for an extended period of time, you should store it in a location that is cool, dry, and out of direct sunlight. In addition, cover your wig in a hair net and store it in a plastic bag to keep dust at bay.

By following these tips, you will be able to keep your wig looking new for much longer. With proper maintenance, you can ensure that your wig looks as beautiful and natural as the day you bought it! Thanks for reading. Have fun styling your hair!