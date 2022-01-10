Half-Life has revolutionized the world of video games so much that one would not know where to start to describe it or describe its impact. Despite having its years it remains a title that is still enjoyable but this year, it could be even more so. In fact, a technical project has started to include ray tracing within the title.

Half-Life: Ray Traced therefore it is in the works and it is hoped that it will be released within the year. In this regard, a first preview has been published, with the author carrying on what has been done on Serious Sam, based on another mod that has tried to insert this technology in the Valve shooter.

“Half-Life: Ray Traced integrates real-time light tracking into the original Half-Life“wrote the author sultim-t.”With hardware-accelerated ray tracing, global illumination, reflections, refractions, soft shadows, and other visual effects can be calculated with interactive framerates. “Half-Life: Ray Traced source code and playable build will be released on Github. [Per quanto riguarda] the availability of the mod … these things take time.“

