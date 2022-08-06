Half-Lufe: Alyx has shown the insatiable desire of Valve fans to see an ending to the story of the saga. For this reason, every day they look for a few shreds of news on a new chapter of the saga that has long been dormant wherever possible. A new and unsuspected source today showed the concept art of Half-Life 2: Episode Three, leaving lovers of the title looking for ideas for a new possible chapter of the game.

The source of the images is David McGreavy, 2K producer and self-proclaimed enthusiastic fan of Half-Life in his Twitter bio.

Spending my Sunday scanning and archiving my collection of #Valve concept art. Not a bad way to spend a day. 😅 and then I’ve gotta restart cataloging all the OTHER stuff lol pic.twitter.com/jjkFwD08Om – David McGreavy ➡️ CRX (@DominusNoctis) April 25, 2022



McGreavy posted two photos of various concept art on April 24th, with the comment “By scanning and archiving my collection of Valve Concept Art“.

The first photo shows four clear images, two of them from Haf-Life 2: Episode Three, the first of which shows the fate of Wallace Breen after the events of Half-Life 2, while the second shows Alyx and Dog looking at a panorama. snowy mountainous.

Who knows if some of these images come from a new chapter of the saga that was never born and that the producer managed to receive from Valve itself.

Source: Dexerto